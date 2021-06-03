London puts solar on the curriculum

Solar Energy UK and the Mayor of London have launched a new programme that aims to provide training and support for people who want to pursue a career in the solar industry.

The ‘Solar Skills London’ scheme includes a series of workshops for future solar sector trainees and the creation of a placement programme for them with businesses in the industry.

The project will also prioritise the publication of an online solar training and careers hub and a grants scheme to help London’s solar businesses provide training for their employees.

Solar Energy UK Chief Executive Chris Hewett said: “This project will help equip the next generation of skilled solar technicians and boost London’s hopes of delivering a green recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Shirley Rodrigues said: “The Mayor has ambitious plans for solar energy in London which will support his target of reaching net zero carbon by 2030 and support green jobs for Londoners, a key part of his Green New Deal mission for London’s recovery.”