What’s the most powerful solar farm in the world?

Many experts hail solar as the king of renewables.
Today, we are looking at the five most powerful solar power plants in the world.
Get your sunscreen on and watch the video.
This week, ELN’s new series of films, Top 5, is looking at the world’s most powerful solar power plants
Many experts hail solar as the king of renewables.
Today, we are looking at the five most powerful solar power plants in the world.
Get your sunscreen on and watch the video.
If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter.