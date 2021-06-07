Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

3,2,1….timber! Coal power station turned to dust

Disused Rugeley power plant site will become home to nearly 2,300 new low carbon homes

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 7 June 2021
Image: ENGIE Group / YouTube

The four cooling towers of the former coal Rugeley Power Station in Staffordshire were demolished yesterday.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the spectacle.

Under a controlled collapse, the 117-metre high structures, a symbol of fossil fuel power, are now a thing of the past, making way for the site’s low carbon redevelopment.

ENGIE, owner of the Rugeley Power Station site, will now start work on transforming it into a development of 2,300 new low carbon homes and a school.

Two months ago, the firm was granted planning permission for the project from Cannock Chase District Council and Lichfield District Council.

Rugeley coal power station closed in 2016, after generating electricity for more than half a century.

Watch the demolition below on the video from the ENGIE YouTube channel:

Colin Macpherson, Divisional Chief Executive Officer for ENGIE UK & Ireland, said: “The next ten years are crucial to address the climate crisis – and in the same timescale this regeneration project will become a reference of sustainable living fit for the UK’s net zero future.”

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “We are committed to building back greener from the pandemic and ENGIE’s low carbon regeneration project is a great initiative demonstrating how industrial sites can be revitalised to provide sustainable living.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast