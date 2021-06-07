Birmingham energy consultancy pledges to help businesses to carbon net zero

The business, which has already reduced the carbon footprint of more than 157 SMEs in the UK, has created a five-step strategy which measures and reduces energy use through energy audits, renewable energy, and continuous monitoring.

Experienced Energy Solutions has already saved businesses more than a combined £2million in energy bills and assisted in reducing Co2 emissions by hundreds of tonnes. It aims to work with an additional 1,843 SMEs in the next five years.

Its current client base has so far seen their carbon footprints reduce between 11% – 59% in a year by using a mixture of energy efficient measures such as low carbon transport, LED light bulbs, reductions in business waste and renewable energy.

After spending two years with NatWest’s Entrepreneur Accelerator, Managing Director, Dominic O’Brien, launched Experienced Energy Solutions in May 2019. It now employs a team of eight members and in its first year of business achieved a £1.3million in turnover.

Dominic said:

“I launched Experienced Energy Solutions to help SME’s in the UK become more sustainable. Having worked in the energy industry for more than 12 years before launching EES, I knew exactly what was needed to support businesses looking to reduce carbon emissions and be more sustainable.

“After having the idea for the business, I worked closely with Josh Winfield and the team at NatWest’s Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub to create a plan to get it up and running.

“I’m so proud of where we are today and the help my team has already provided to SMEs. We are about to enter an exciting period of growth with the announcement of our pledge and hope to help as many businesses as possible to start their journey to get on the road to net zero.”

Josh Winfield, Regional Ecosytem Manager at NatWest’s Birmingham Entrepreneur Accelerator, said:

“Dominic and the team have already come such a long way in helping businesses becoming more carbon efficient and I look forward to watching their progress in helping even more businesses over the next five years.”

NatWest is committed to playing a key part in tackling climate change. As part of this, at least 25% of the spaces in the bank’s 12 UK wide entrepreneurial accelerators, which support around 1000 entrepreneurs a year, will be dedicated to supporting Climate focused businesses.

This is a promoted article.