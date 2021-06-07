Efficiency & Environment, Policy, Technology

Electric Top Gun!

Rookie pilots in Danish air force to train using electric planes

Festival Net Zero 2021

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Monday 7 June 2021
Lieutenant Colonel Casper Børge Nielsen of the Ministry of Defence Material and Procurement Agency / Image: The Royal Danish Air Force

The Danish Ministry of Defence has purchased two electric planes to train its pilots on a trial for the next two years.

Pipistrel Velis has manufactured the planes and they will be delivered to the Armed Forces’ flying school in Karup this September, initially to be used by experienced pilots and then used to train new ones.

Its new action plan focuses on a more sustainable and climate-based approach to the future of Denmark’s defence.

Danish Minister of Defence, Trine Bramsen, commented: “Everyone has a responsibility to contribute to climate change prevention. This also applies to the area of defence.

“Therefore, we have decided to procure electric aircraft for our air military. The electric planes will be used for training, among other things. The experience will be important for future equipment acquisitions in the field of defence.”

Lieutenant Colonel Casper Børge Nielsen, responsible for the testing of the electric planes, explained the benefits of experiencing electric flight at an early stage; as the technology evolves, the Danish Air Force aims to be at the forefront.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast