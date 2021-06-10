Air Products and Baker Hughes team up to advance hydrogen projects

Air Products and Baker Hughes have joined forces to develop next generation hydrogen compression to lower the cost of production and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a zero carbon fuel.

Under the strategic collaboration, Baker Hughes will provide Air Products with advanced hydrogen compression and gas turbine technology for global projects.

That includes its NovalT16 turbines for the latter company’s net zero hydrogen complex planned for Alberta, Canada and advanced compression technology for the NEOM carbon-free hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chief Operation Officer, Air Products said: “Air Products chose Baker Hughes for its leading-edge compression and gas turbine offerings and robust hydrogen experience. This advanced technology is another key step toward achieving economically viable blue and green hydrogen and net zero targets.”

Baker Hughes developed its first hydrogen compressor in 1962 and has more than 2,000 units operating globally. Its hydrogen portfolio also includes gas turbines that can burn methane gas and hydrogen blends from as little as 5% to as much as 100% hydrogen.

Rod Christie, Executive Vice President, Turbomachinery & Process Solutions at Baker Hughes added: “Our transformative hydrogen compression and gas turbine technology lowers the overall production cost for new energy frontiers such as hydrogen and is a strategic enabler for key projects.

“Our proven technology is helping to accelerate the hydrogen economy and our collaboration with Air Products will be critical for a net zero future.”