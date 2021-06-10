Efficiency & Environment, Technology

There is life after death for old wind turbine blades

GE Renewable Energy has partnered with LafargeHolcim to recycle decommissioned wind turbine blades into energy and construction materials

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 10 June 2021
Image: GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy has teamed up with building materials manufacturer LafargeHolcim to find sustainable ways to recycle retired wind turbine blades.

The companies plan to use decommissioned GE blades and convert them into energy and construction materials.

LafargeHolcim’s brand Geocycle has developed a way to recover energy from old GE’s blades after they have been dismantled and shredded.

Recent research estimates nearly 10GW of aging turbines in Europe are expected to be repowered or decommissioned by 2025.

