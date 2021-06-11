Efficiency & Environment

COP26: Environment education packs launched for UK schools

The Together for Our Planet Schools Pack aims to help students learn more about the climate change summit in Glasgow and includes ideas for green activities

Festival Net Zero 2021

Priyanka Shrestha
Friday 11 June 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Environment education packs to engage students on climate action and encourage conversations about tackling climate change have been launched for schools ahead of the UK hosting the COP26 climate summit later this year.

The Together for Our Planet Schools Pack, hosted on the COP26 website and sent to UK schools, aims to help students learn more about the climate change summit in Glasgow and includes a guide for running a green assembly, along with ideas like ‘walk a school’ week and resources created by WWF and TED Talks to support schools.

Content focused on identifying the UK’s future student climate leaders and young people who are already contributing to climate action have also been included in the pack.

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said: “The role of young people in tackling climate change, one of the greatest challenges of our generation, will be crucial.

“I am delighted to see this school pack being launched today which will be made available right across the UK so that pupils can bring discussion and debate on the environment directly to their classrooms.

“It will be exciting to see young people engage on this pressing issue ahead of COP26.”

