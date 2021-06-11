Queensland injects AUD$2bn into green jobs

The Queensland Government has revealed a massive AUD$2 billion (£1.1bn) package to boost jobs in the renewable energy sector.

In a statement hailed as one of the most significant budget announcements, the government said the so-called Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Jobs fund will support the construction of new projects.

It will also fund hydrogen projects geared towards exports.

The scheme aims to make Queensland renewable hydrogen and manufacturing superpower.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, Queensland Premier and Minister of Trade said: “Queensland is rich in resources, which is why we are positioned better than anywhere to capitalise on the jobs and industries that flow from cheaper, cleaner energy.”