Your mail is fully charged!

Do you care about the carbon footprint of that parcel you received this morning? Well Royal Mail has got you covered.

The company has announced today it will add 3,000 electric vehicles (EVs) to its fleet.

That translates to a ten-fold increase in the current number of Royal Mail EVs.

The firm said the introduction of the vans will initially focus on ultra low emission zones and ‘green cities’.

Royal Mail has also unveiled plans to install EV charging infrastructure to all its Delivery Offices that are set to use these new vehicles.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “I am sure customers will be delighted to know that while their local postie’s van may be red on the outside, it’s greener than ever at heart.

Simon Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Mail said: “Electrification of our vehicle fleet will strengthen our advantage. That’s good for our customers, our people and the planet.”