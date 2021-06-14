Aksiom bolsters renewable portfolio with acquisition of Anesco

Aksiom Services Group has stepped up its journey into renewable energy, acquiring Anesco for an undisclosed fee.

It joins Aksiom’s growing portfolio of companies that are developing low carbon infrastructure and accelerating the journey to decarbonisation.

Anesco is responsible for the construction of 115 solar farms and energy storage facilities, totalling 1.2GW of renewable assets under management.

Luis Pais Correia, Co-Founder of Aksiom Group, said: “Anesco has developed and proven a unique and high value-added commercial strategy within the UK renewables market.

“It has significant further potential to scale rapidly in the UK and elsewhere in Europe. They are an ideal partner for Aksiom Services Group and we look forward to working closely with Mark and the entire Anesco team in the continued development and growth of the company.”

Mark Futyan, the CEO of Anesco, will continue to lead the company, stating: “We look forward to working with our new investors, to accelerate Anesco’s growth in both our core business areas and by entering new markets.”