Energy suppliers’ customer service ‘hit a new low’

Energy customers’ satisfaction with the customer service offered by their suppliers has dipped to the lowest point since late 2018.

That’s according to the latest Ofgem and Citizens Advice survey that monitors consumers’ perceptions about the quality of service in the energy market.

Nearly 69% of consumers are satisfied with the customer service, falling from 73% in the last quarter.

Findings of the report also show more bill payers are dissatisfied with the telephone or online customer service received this quarter compared to the end of 2o20.

Almost 22% of consumers are dissatisfied with telephone service while 17% say the online service they receive does not meet their expectations.

Satisfaction with bill accuracy also decreased during the first months of 2021, dipping to 74%, down from 77% in the fourth quarter of last year.

The survey of 3,000 bill payers also shows overall satisfaction with suppliers was ‘significant lower’ in the first quarter of this year, at 73% compared to 76% in the third and fourth quarter of 2020.