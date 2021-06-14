Net zero ‘requires a 40-fold increase in low carbon heating’

Low carbon heating needs to increase 40-fold to help the UK reach net zero.

That’s according to a new report by the Energy Systems Catapult, which estimates 1.2 million low carbon heating installations a year are required by the end of the decade.

The study, commissioned by Shell Energy, suggests nearly 30 million homes will need to have low carbon heating installed in the next 30 years while the current installation rate is 26,000 a year.

A survey of 3,000 Brits also found currently, fewer than one-in-ten homeowners plan to switch

to low carbon heating when they replace their current boiler.

According to official figures, household heating in Britain accounts for up to 40% of the country’s emissions.

Ed Kamm, Chief Executive Officer at Shell Energy Retail, said: “For Britain to get to net zero emissions by 2050, we must help homeowners choose lower carbon ways to heat their home or power their car whilst supporting the growth of renewable power.

“Decarbonising home energy is critical to achieving this.”