North Sea giant windfarm gets underway

RWE starts its largest project, the 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind farm in Dogger Bank

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 14 June 2021
Image: RWE

RWE has started construction of a massive project, the so-called 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind farm in Dogger Bank, 180 miles off the Yorkshire coast.

Preparatory works will take place at the site of the 100-wind turbine project’s converter station at Teesside.

An estimated £3 billion will be invested in the wind farm, which is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Sven Utermöhlen, Chief Operations Officer Wind Offshore Global, said: “By installing next-generation wind turbines and the most advanced balance of plant technology so far offshore, we will gain valuable insights to deploy on our new projects, especially our two new adjacent sites on Dogger Bank South which we were recently awarded by The Crown Estate.”

