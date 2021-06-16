UN and IRENA to advance use of renewables in peacekeeping missions

The UN and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance the use of renewable energy in peacekeeping missions.

They will seek opportunities to work with countries that host UN peacekeeping operations to identify host country policy, regulatory and technical measures that would help increase their share of renewable energy.

IRENA will also help the UN to strengthen renewable power generation in these areas through encouraging private sector investment.

The measures are intended to create opportunities for peacekeeping missions to source energy from host country-generated renewables in locations where possible, with the approach having the potential to decrease the environmental footprint of the UN.

Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support said: “The Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) initiative includes a commitment to support environmentally-responsible solutions. In support of this, our six-year (2017-2023) environment strategy is transforming our operations in peacekeeping missions.

“Our focus on raising awareness, improving performance and reducing our environmental footprint has prompted peacekeeping missions to implement more renewable energy projects. Several renewable energy projects are already underway in the field missions and we are keen to look for new and innovative ways to outsource renewable energy supply and to implement onsite renewable solutions. Partnerships will be very important in bringing our goals to fruition – and we look forward to working with IRENA to find innovative ways to increase the proportion of our energy from renewable sources.”