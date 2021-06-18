Efficiency & Environment, Technology, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Could bacteria eat e-waste? Talk about grabbing a byte to eat…

Coventry University’s Professor of Bio-innovation and Enterprise, Sebastien Farnaud, has talked to ELN about a sustainable way to recover precious materials from e-waste using bacteria

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 18 June 2021
Featured Video Play Icon
Image: ELN

What if bacteria could help us clean up growing mountains of electronic waste?

Professor of Bio-innovation and Enterprise at Coventry University Sebastien Farnaud talked to ELN about a process, called bioleaching, which could provide a sustainable way to recover precious materials from e-waste using bacteria.

He said: “This is something that is not new. Something that first of all the industry, the mining industry has been using it since the early 1940s in South Africa to start with and all over the world. For the mining, they have been using microorganisms to pick up metal from ores. But this is something that has been on for billions of years. This is what microorganisms do.”

He explains that the process is very simple: “In a nutshell, the bacteria simply oxidise the metal so that the metal gets a solution. And then it’s up to us to recuperate the metal from the solution.”

Mr Farnaud added: “I think the important thing is that the method we are using nowadays, recycling metal, all of them are either using a lot of energy input and melting and burning or they are using toxic chemicals.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast