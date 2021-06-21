Energy Transition Zone in Aberdeen gets £26m funding boost

The Scottish Government is providing more than £26 million for a major initiative in Aberdeen, Scotland, to help accelerate the energy sector transition to net zero emissions.

The Energy Transition Zone, which will be located adjacent to Aberdeen’s new £350 million south harbour development, is expected to directly support 2,500 green jobs by 2030, in addition to 10,000 transition-related jobs.

The Zone aims to transform the area into a hub for cleaner energy, with developments likely to include offshore wind high value manufacturing and assembly, a floating offshore wind centre of excellence, offshore hydrogen production landing facilities and green hydrogen test and demonstration facilities.

The investment is being provided from the government’s Energy Transition Fund, a five-year financial package launched in June 2020 to support the oil, gas and energy sectors grow and diversity whilst helping attract further private investment.

Net Zero, Energy and Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Urgent, collective action is required in order to ensure a just transition to a net zero economy. By capitalising on our strengths in energy, innovation and our skilled workforce, Scotland can show the rest of the world how it’s done – and ensure our people, businesses and communities are at the forefront of our new green economy.

“I am pleased to announce this financial support for the Energy Transition Zone, which is a hugely exciting project that promises to accelerate our journey to net-zero whilst, crucially, ensuring that journey is fair and creates a better future for everyone.”