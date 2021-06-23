How heat pumps can decarbonise the UK while helping your business

Now decarbonising heating is high on the agenda too.

The UK’s committed to reducing its carbon emissions by at least 80% of their 1990 levels by 2050 in order to avoid catastrophic climate change.

With almost 20% of the UK’s carbon emissions coming from heating the places where we live and work, it’s a huge opportunity for businesses to make a big difference.

And when it comes to finding the best technology to reduce those emissions, the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) found that hybrid heat pumps are marginally lower cost than other zero-carbon technologies across a range of assumptions.

But what exactly are they, and what other benefits can they bring to your business?

This is a promoted article.