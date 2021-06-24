Could Big Ben fit in the Hollow Mountain?

Drax has today unveiled plans to build a new underground pumped hydro storage power station at its ‘Hollow Mountain‘ Cruachan facility in Scotland.

The project will be built within a new, hollowed-out cavern that would be large enough to fit in Big Ben on its side.

The site is inside Ben Cruachan, Argyll’s highest mountain.

The company said it has started the planning process for the 600MW plant, that could double the electricity generating capacity of its Cruachan power station.

Work on the project is expected to begin as soon as 2024, carving out and removing an estimated one million tonnes of rock from inside Ben Cruachan.

Will Gardiner, Drax Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “This is an exciting and important project which underlines Drax’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis and supporting the energy system as it continues to decarbonise.

“Our plans to expand Cruachan will unlock more renewable electricity to power homes and businesses across the country, and support hundreds of new jobs in rural Scotland.”