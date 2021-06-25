Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Festival Net Zero – that’s a wrap!

Our inaugural Festival Net Zero at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry has been hailed a massive success with hundreds of attendees and online viewers

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 25 June 2021
Featured Video Play Icon
Image: FNZ

Festival Net Zero, that’s a wrap! What a festival!

Hundreds gathered at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry for our inaugural Festival Net Zero which brought together inspirational business leaders, policymakers and thinkers to explore the innovation and leadership needed for net zero.

All attendees of the festival have something to recall from all the lively sessions full of ideas worth spreading.

Watch the Festival Net Zero video of the day and stay tuned on our sister platform future Net Zero for more content around the event.

