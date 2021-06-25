Festival Net Zero, that’s a wrap! What a festival!

Hundreds gathered at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry for our inaugural Festival Net Zero which brought together inspirational business leaders, policymakers and thinkers to explore the innovation and leadership needed for net zero.

All attendees of the festival have something to recall from all the lively sessions full of ideas worth spreading.

Watch the Festival Net Zero video of the day and stay tuned on our sister platform future Net Zero for more content around the event.