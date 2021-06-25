Government urged to introduce a zero emission vehicles mandate

The government has been urged to introduce a zero emission vehicles (ZEV) mandate to provide a clear and binding path for the increase in ZEV sales.

That’s one of the recommendations included in a new report by Energy UK, which suggests this mandate would require an increasing share of vehicle manufacturers’ sales to come from ZEVs.

The trade association explains that could come either through their own sales or by purchasing tradable credits.

The report, which outlines how the government can help deliver on its targets for phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles, also suggests a so-called ‘Bonus-Malus’ scheme could make ZEVs more affordable.

That would be a reform to the grant and vehicle taxation system and would offer new vehicles either a grant (bonus) or a first-year registration tax (malus).

Energy UK also calls on policymakers to strengthen and reform vehicle carbon dioxide emission performance standards to ensure that emissions from non-ZEV sales continue to fall ahead of their full phase-out.

That strategy would require all new vehicles to become cleaner, year on year.

Energy UK’s Head of New Energy Services and Heat Charles Wood said: “As well as making a huge contribution to reducing emissions, the transition to low carbon transport offers real opportunities and benefits for consumers, for UK businesses and the economy and for improving air quality in our towns and cities.”