Danske banks ‘UK’s first’ carbon-neutral mortgage

Danske Bank has launched what it claims is the ‘UK’s first’ carbon-neutral mortgage.

It has stated its mortgage has been certified by the Carbon Trust, with the bank committing to offset the emissions produced by the mortgages.

The Carbon Trust has calculated the emissions per mortgage to be the equivalent to driving 241 miles in an average car.

Aisling Press, Managing Director of Personal Banking, remarked: “At Danske Bank, we’re already carbon-neutral in the heating and electricity we use in our branches and offices.

“So the mortgages we’ll provide on greener homes won’t contribute to rising greenhouse gas emissions. That is certified by the Carbon Trust.

“Domestic homes generate an estimated 15% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions, so improving the energy efficiency of our homes is crucial in the fight against climate change.

“As a leading mortgage lender, we have a responsibility to support customers who choose a greener home. We’ve therefore made the carbon-neutral mortgage our most competitively priced mortgage and launched a new cashback offer of up to £2,000.”