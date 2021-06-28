New $150m youth-led UN energy solutions movement launched

A new youth-led global UN energy solutions movement that aims to resource and deploy 10,000 clean energy projects by 2030 has been launched.

Student Energy, New Energy Nexus and the Government of Denmark announced the launch of the Student Energy Solutions Movement to world leaders and governments at a UN event, aiming to bridge the gap between youth motivation and action by directly funding and actively supporting the deployment of the youth-led clean energy projects.

The Movement aims to train 50,000 youth workers, with a particular focus on reducing the energy skills gap in developing nations and for women as well as deploy $150 million (£108m) towards upskilling, mentoring and directly financing early and mid-stage youth-led clean energy initiatives.

Meredith Adler, Executive Director, Student Energy – the world’s largest youth-led organisation empowering young people to accelerate the sustainable energy transition – said: “For decades, youth ambition and motivation have existed to transition our world to a more sustainable and equitable energy system, there just simply hadn’t been the resourcing to bridge that motivation into action.

“In launching the solutions movement, we’re shifting gears into taking action and deploying the energy and technology solutions we already have at our fingertips. I want to commend the High-level Dialogue on Energy for putting youth front and centre and for moving so quickly to get our global network engaged. It’s refreshing to see other organisations move with the same hustle and pace as the world’s young people!”