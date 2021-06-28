‘UK’s largest’ domestic flexibility study launched

A new large-scale home energy flexibility study has been launched today by an energy consortium to explore its potential as more renewable energy is fed into the grid.

The consortium includes the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO), Octopus Energy, electric vehicle charger manufacturer Ohme and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

The so-called CrowdFlex research will analyse data taken from more than 25,000 homes with EVs, heat pumps and home batteries.

The study aims to highlight how changing usage patterns could access cheaper and greener power.

The findings will also show how changes in energy prices and demand could have an impact on consumers and how that could also affect a flexible smart grid powered increasingly by renewables.

The project will be funded by National Grid ESO and SSEN’s Network Innovation Allowance.

Carolina Tortora, Head of Innovation Strategy and Digital Transformation at National

Grid ESO, said: “This project will give us some really exciting insight into how smart tariffs and technologies can influence the way people consume electricity and help us balance the grid.”