Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology, Top Stories

‘UK’s largest’ domestic flexibility study launched

More than 25,000 homes across the UK will take part in research that aims to explore how new technologies can affect electricity usage and help balance the grid

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 28 June 2021
Image: Shutterstock

A new large-scale home energy flexibility study has been launched today by an energy consortium to explore its potential as more renewable energy is fed into the grid.

The consortium includes the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO), Octopus Energy, electric vehicle charger manufacturer Ohme and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

The so-called CrowdFlex research will analyse data taken from more than 25,000 homes with EVs, heat pumps and home batteries.

The study aims to highlight how changing usage patterns could access cheaper and greener power.

The findings will also show how changes in energy prices and demand could have an impact on consumers and how that could also affect a flexible smart grid powered increasingly by renewables.

The project will be funded by National Grid ESO and SSEN’s Network Innovation Allowance.

Carolina Tortora, Head of Innovation Strategy and Digital Transformation at National
Grid ESO, said: “This project will give us some really exciting insight into how smart tariffs and technologies can influence the way people consume electricity and help us balance the grid.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast