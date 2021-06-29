Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

What does net zero mean to you?

Net zero had a completely unique meaning for each attendee of Festival Net Zero at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry. Watch the video to find out more

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 29 June 2021
Image: FNZ

Festival Net Zero, what a big success it was!

Undoubtedly, the inaugural Festival Net Zero which was held at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry last week sparked discussions about how businesses can adopt a feasible pathway to reach net zero.

But what does net zero mean for the attendees of the festival?

Watch the video.

