Sterling performance leads to grid surge

England’s win over Germany caused 1.6GW hike in demand says National Grid

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 30 June 2021
Captain Kane scored the winner. Image: MDI / Shutterstock

Football is not only coming home but is also producing a surge in electricity demand!

The 55 year wait for an English victory over Germany in tournament football during the Euro 2020 match last night, led to a a spike in electricity demand according to National Grid ESO.

The grid operator confirmed to ELN that its control room saw an approximately 1GW pick-up at half-time and an approximately 1.6GW pick-up at full-time.

The surge surpassed the National Grid ESO’s expectation, published just a few hours before the match, of around 900MW spike in electricity demand.

England next play on Saturday evening and it’s clear the grid will need to be prepared!

