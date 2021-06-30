Sterling performance leads to grid surge

Football is not only coming home but is also producing a surge in electricity demand!

The 55 year wait for an English victory over Germany in tournament football during the Euro 2020 match last night, led to a a spike in electricity demand according to National Grid ESO.

The grid operator confirmed to ELN that its control room saw an approximately 1GW pick-up at half-time and an approximately 1.6GW pick-up at full-time.

The surge surpassed the National Grid ESO’s expectation, published just a few hours before the match, of around 900MW spike in electricity demand.

England next play on Saturday evening and it’s clear the grid will need to be prepared!