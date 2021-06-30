Grid will say bye to coal in 2024!

Monday 30th September 2024 will mark the last day coal is used for power generation in the UK.

The government has today announced it has brought forward the date to remove unabated coal from the UK’s energy mix.

That follows a consultation that was launched a few months ago regarding the early phase-out of unabated coal generation in Britain.

Today’s announcement is part of the government’s drive to accelerate the decarbonisation of the power sector as it works towards net zero by 2050.

According to official data, coal accounted for just 1.8% of the UK’s electricity mix last year, compared with 40% almost a decade ago.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “Coal powered the industrial revolution two hundred years ago, but now is the time for radical action to completely eliminate this dirty fuel from our energy system.

“Today we’re sending a clear signal around the world that the UK is leading the way in consigning coal power to the history books and that we’re serious about decarbonising our power system so we can meet our ambitious, world-leading climate targets.

“The UK’s net zero future will be powered by renewables, and it is this technology that will drive the green industrial revolution and create new jobs across the country.”