Vodafone dials in 100% renewables for all its UK operations

The company has confirmed its entire business is now powered by electricity sourced from sources such as solar, wind and hydro

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 5 July 2021
Image: Ink Drop / Shutterstock

Vodafone has announced it has powered all of its operations in the UK with 100% renewable energy.

The company’s network, retail stores, offices and data centres are now powered with electricity from renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and hydro.

Ahmed Essam, Vodafone’s UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “Achieving our ambitious net zero target is a critical part of our company strategy. With COP26 being held in Glasgow later this year, now is the time to embrace this opportunity and work together to accelerate our transition to a zero-carbon society.

“I’m delighted that our entire business is now powered by electricity sourced 100% from renewables.”

Vodafone UK has also committed to reducing significantly carbon emissions from its supply chain and use of products by 2027 before reaching net zero across its full carbon footprint by 2040.

