Northumberland Football Association terminates Northern Gas and Power sponsorship

Cuts ties after employment tribunal fined NGP for homophobic behaviour by staff

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 6 July 2021
Northumberland Football Association (Northumberland FA) has announced the termination of its sponsorship deal with Northern Gas and Power, following its recent employment tribunal fine for homophobia.

In a statement, the association said: “We have today terminated our preferred supplier and sponsorship arrangement with Northern Gas and Power, as we feel that the issues raised by the recent employment tribunal are incompatible with the values of Northumberland FA.

“We pride ourselves on our work to encourage diversity in football and society in general and are actively committed to fighting any form of discrimination.”

ELN has contacted Northern Gas and Power for a response.

