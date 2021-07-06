Octopus Energy granted approval for acquisition of Octopus Renewables

The Financial Conduct Authority has approved Octopus Energy‘s acquisition of Octopus Renewables.

The deal will add more than 300 solar, onshore wind and biomass projects worth £3.4 billion to Octopus Energy’s asset management portfolio.

Chris Hulatt, Chairman of Octopus Renewables and Co-Founder of Octopus Group, said: “This finalised deal present a huge opportunity for the two teams to come together and unleash pent-up capital that can help deliver the green energy transition faster than anyone ever imagined.”