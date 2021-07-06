Finance & Markets

Octopus Energy granted approval for acquisition of Octopus Renewables

The deal will see an estimated £3.4 billion worth of green energy projects added to Octopus Energy’s portfolio

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 6 July 2021
Image: Octopus Energy

The Financial Conduct Authority has approved Octopus Energy‘s acquisition of Octopus Renewables.

The deal will add more than 300 solar, onshore wind and biomass projects worth £3.4 billion to Octopus Energy’s asset management portfolio.

Chris Hulatt, Chairman of Octopus Renewables and Co-Founder of Octopus Group, said: “This finalised deal present a huge opportunity for the two teams to come together and unleash pent-up capital that can help deliver the green energy transition faster than anyone ever imagined.”

 

