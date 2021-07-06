Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Vauxhall plant to go all-electric

Ellesmore Port will begin solely producing battery-electric vans from 2022 due to a £100m investment from Stellantis

Kiran Bose
Tuesday 6 July 2021
Ellesmere Port was acquired by Vauxhall Motors in 1957 from the Royal Auxiliary Air Force - Image: Vauxhall

Stellantis, owner of Vauxhall, has announced plans to build electric vans at Ellesmore Port.

It will invest £100 million to make the manufacturing plant its first to solely produce battery-electric vans for Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën.

Ellesmere Port has built more than 5.2 million vehicles since opening in 1964, with Stellantis aiming to make it carbon-neutral by 2025 and 100% self-sufficient for electricity.

The First T85 Vauxhall Astra manufactured in Ellesmere Port in August 1980 – Image: Vauxhall

Electric vans for the respective car brands will be built at the plant from 2022 onwards.

Carlos Tavares, CEO at Stellantis, commented: “Performance is always the trigger for sustainability and this £100m investment demonstrates our commitment to the UK and to Ellesmere Port.

“Producing battery electric vehicles here will support clean, safe and affordable mobility for the citizens. Since 1903 Vauxhall has manufactured vehicles in Britain and we will continue to do so.”

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng added: “Ellesmere Port’s proud tradition in auto-manufacturing will continue for many years to come thanks to today’s investment.

“Stellantis’ decision to double down on their commitment to this site is a clear vote of confidence in the UK as one of the best locations globally for competitive, high-quality automotive production.

“Today’s decision will not only power Ellesmere Port into a clean future but will secure thousands of jobs across the region in the supply chain. In this global race to secure electric vehicle production, we are proud to support Britain’s auto sector in this crucial transition as we work to build back better.”

