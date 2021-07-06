Water cutting tech trials taking place this year to minimise impacts on the environment

Water Plus will install the Ureco system, which cuts flushes to 4 times a day on urinals, at its main office.

Many urinals flush four times an hour – that’s around 96 times in 24 hours – so a 9-litre cistern, would use 315,360 litres per year. At a £2.50 per cubic metre charge for the water, this would mean a cost of £788.40 over a year.

With the Ureco installed with the water management system, this would drop to 13,140 litres per annum and at £2.50 per cubic metre, this would mean a cost of £32.85, though this figure may vary depending on site needs and requirements.

The announcement of the trial was made as the water retailer joined a panel on how looking at water can help reach Net Zero goals at Festival Net Zero 2021. The water retailer is also installing drinking water units that save water* at their main office recently, as part of trialling more innovative approaches to using less mains water, and being the first in their sector to do this. The units are in use at Water Plus’s main office and were delivered in time for Water Saving Week 2021.

The technology trials are just one of the ways Water Plus is supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals by exploring innovative technology that can help customers and reduce the impact the water retailer has on natural resources and the environment.

Laura McNamee, who joined a panel at the Future Net Zero event and is Sustainability and Customer Products Lead at Water Plus, said: “Many do not realise how much water urinals can use every single day – and this amount is even higher if there are no controllers and any ongoing trickling leaks. It all adds up to extra costs that businesses can do without – particularly after the last 16 months all sectors have seen.

“We’re committed to making sustainability and minimising our environmental impact core to our business, our people and our customers and the technology trials are just part of what we’re doing. We’re delivering our Commitment to the planet through exploring how innovative approaches can help organisations with their water use and through the technical water services we provide – along with raising awareness around water waste and savings from efficiencies – whether it’s a small, large, or multi-site organisation.”

The flush-reducing technology also means less water needing to be treated and supplied to a site, lowering the energy needed and carbon produced as a result.

HSG managing director Simon Rice said: “It’s great the UK’s largest water retailer will start this trial this year so they can see the environmental benefits the system brings – along with the cost-savings. The Uretech water manager significantly reduces urinal flushes due to the Ureco urinal sleeve. The patented odour lock system traps urinal odours below the surface and the Ureco enzyme reduces blockages by eating away at uric salts, fats and oils keeping the pipework clean and free flowing.”

Small steps – and larger ones – when it comes to water use, can help organisations’ reach green goals, including Net Zero aims and the water retailer is highlighting free advice and extra information on how this can be achieved at: www.water-plus.co.uk/help-and-support/efficiency-and-saving-money/sustain-and-gain

The technology trial follows the announcement this year of a new major tree-planting partnership between Water Plus and the charity Trees for Cities, that will see hundreds of trees planted which, amongst the other benefits they bring, contribute to managing surface water run-off in the UK, which can cause more flooding. More details at: www.water-plus.co.uk/news-and-events/Trees-For-Cities-partnership