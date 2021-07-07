Significant moves in energy prices

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

Higher prices for gas don’t correlate with supply and demand – why is that?

Why supply issues for the continent of Europe and political machinations from Russia are impacting UK prices

EU ETS ticks up and why the UK carbon price remains slightly lower

Why despite this, record electricity commodity prices are being reached as we head towards the winter season of 2021

Why the cost of balancing renewable generation is creating a market that is contrary to the intended direction of the UK power generation mix

What this all means for UK business energy buyers

