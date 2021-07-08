Scotland’s Stirling launches green transport hub

A new low carbon transport hub has opened in Stirling, Scotland.

The site has more than 64 charge points and solar panels to power the infrastructure, onsite buildings and street lighting.

A battery with 352kWh of storage capacity has been connected with the solar canopies.

The project received more than £1 million funding through Transport Scotland’s Low Carbon Travel and Transport Challenge Fund which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Scottish Government Transport Minister Graeme Dey said: “The Castleview Low Carbon Transport Hub demonstrates the strength of ambition Stirling Council has in tackling the climate emergency and promoting sustainable travel.”

Convener of Stirling Council’s Environment and Housing Committee Councillor Jim Thomson said: “Castleview Low Carbon Transport Hub will generate roughly 250,000kWh annually, providing commuters, residents and visitors with increased opportunities for active and low carbon travel.”