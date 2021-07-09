COP26: UK unveils Presidency Programme for climate summit in Glasgow

The UK has unveiled its Presidency Programme for the COP26 summit to drive forward climate ambition and action against key issues with two weeks of intensive climate negotiations in Glasgow.

It will kick off with the World Leaders Summit on 1st and 2nd November, with each day focusing on a different theme ranging from clean energy, zero emission transport and protecting nature to ensuring the participation of women, girls and young people is at the centre of climate action.

The programme will also include themes such as science, innovation and inclusivity and the need to mitigate climate change, adapt to its impacts and mobilise public and private finance.

Exhibitions and events will be held in the UK-run zones to showcase progress made by governments, businesses and society, among others.

The wait is over…⏰ The #COP26 two-week programme is now here! 🗓️ Kicking off with the World Leaders Summit on 1 November, our daily themes will include: 🔹 Nature

🔸 Loss and damage

🔹 Gender

🔸 Transport

🔹 Youth#TogetherForOurPlanet 🌏@UNFCCC | #ClimateAction — COP26 (@COP26) July 7, 2021

COP26 President Alok Sharma said: “The COP26 summit in Glasgow is our best hope of safeguarding the planet for everyone, building a brighter future and keeping the 1.5C target alive.

“I have been pleased to see progress and momentum on the four key goals I have been taking to governments across the world and the presidency programme will continue this throughout the two weeks of the summit.

“From finance to energy and gender to adaptation these are vital issues that need to be addressed to make COP26 inclusive and successful.”