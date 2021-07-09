Plug-in vehicles ‘made up 17% of new cars in June’

Plug-in cars continued to increase market share in June, according to the latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The report shows battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) accounted for 17.2% of new cars hitting the UK’s streets, an estimated 31,981 cars.

The SMMT estimates while BEVs accounted for more than one-in-ten registrations in June, PHEV uptake, continued to grow faster than BEV uptake for the third month running.

Just a few days ago, the body estimated the UK’s net zero target would require nearly 2.3 million new electric vehicle charge points by 2030.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “Rebuilding for the next decade is now well underway with investment in local battery production beginning and a raft of new electrified models in showrooms.

“With the end of domestic restrictions later this month looking more likely, business and consumer optimism should improve further, fuelling increased spending, especially as the industry looks towards September and advanced orders for the next plate change.”