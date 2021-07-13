Efficiency & Environment

End of plastic tree guards for good!

Woodland Trust has pledged to phase out tree plastic guards to make planting more sustainable

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 13 July 2021
Site manager Joe Middleton at Avoncliff, one of the trial sites for plastic free planting. Image: Phil Formby / WTML

The UK’s largest woodland conservation charity Woodland Trust has pledged to get rid of plastic tree guards from its sites by the end of the year.

The move aims to make tree planting more sustainable by using plastic-free tree shelters.

The guards are used to offer protection, especially to young trees. Plastics have been the first option for the sector until now, due to their longevity and ability to protect the saplings from predators.

However, this type of shelter is not environmentally friendly as it can not biodegrade.

Non-plastic alternatives will use materials, including cardboard and British wool which is totally biodegradable, the Woodland Trust said.

The charity hopes to plant ten million trees every year to 2025.

Chief executive of the Woodland Trust Darren Moorcroft said: “As one of the nation’s largest tree planters, by committing to go plastic-free in terms of the use of tree shelters we are set to be the trailblazers in this field and catalysing a permanent change to the tree planting world.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast