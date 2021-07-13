End of plastic tree guards for good!

The UK’s largest woodland conservation charity Woodland Trust has pledged to get rid of plastic tree guards from its sites by the end of the year.

The move aims to make tree planting more sustainable by using plastic-free tree shelters.

The guards are used to offer protection, especially to young trees. Plastics have been the first option for the sector until now, due to their longevity and ability to protect the saplings from predators.

However, this type of shelter is not environmentally friendly as it can not biodegrade.

Non-plastic alternatives will use materials, including cardboard and British wool which is totally biodegradable, the Woodland Trust said.

The charity hopes to plant ten million trees every year to 2025.

Chief executive of the Woodland Trust Darren Moorcroft said: “As one of the nation’s largest tree planters, by committing to go plastic-free in terms of the use of tree shelters we are set to be the trailblazers in this field and catalysing a permanent change to the tree planting world.”