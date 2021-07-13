New York announces $7.8m for low carbon solutions in multi-family buildings

New York has announced funding worth $7.8 million (£5.6m) for owners and managers of multi-family buildings to implement low carbon solutions.

The Low Carbon Pathways for Multi-family Buildings programme provides support for the installation of proven solutions that can be integrated into common types of upgrades in a building lifecycle to significantly improve its energy performance and help reduce emissions.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) will evaluate projects on criteria such as energy savings and costs as well as ease of implementation, solution performance and maintenance needs, tenant receptivity and avoided penalties/fees.

The initiative supports New York’s progress towards its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said: “This funding will support building owners by allowing them to decarbonise buildings and improve energy performance, helping to advance large-scale transformation of the state’s building stock and significantly reduce emissions and combat climate change.

“Along with planning support and resources for a variety of buildings, including multi-family and affordable housing, this effort will lead to more energy efficient and cleaner buildings for communities across New York State and help to achieve our aggressive climate goals for a cleaner and greener future.”