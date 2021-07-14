Efficiency & Environment, Policy, Top Stories

Kwasi Kwarteng responds to the Big Zero Report

The Secretary of State for BEIS shared his thoughts on the report in a letter to future Net Zero

The Big Zero report

Wednesday 14 July 2021
Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has responded to the future Net Zero ‘Big Zero Report’.

Mr Kwarteng wrote: “I was pleased to read the Big Zero Report. I share your belief that behavioural change will require leadership and the Government wants to make it easier for people to shift towards greener and more sustainable lifestyles while maintaining freedom of choice and fairness.”

The Big Zero Report, which was given to delegates at Festival Net Zero on 22nd June, compiles the thought leadership and views of our corporate partners, in which we explore what actions their top experts think are needed to accelerate progress towards a more sustainable world.

It is available to download today for free here.

Letter to future Net Zero from Kwasi Kwarteng MP

