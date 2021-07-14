Kwasi Kwarteng responds to the Big Zero Report

Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has responded to the future Net Zero ‘Big Zero Report’.

Mr Kwarteng wrote: “I was pleased to read the Big Zero Report. I share your belief that behavioural change will require leadership and the Government wants to make it easier for people to shift towards greener and more sustainable lifestyles while maintaining freedom of choice and fairness.”

The Big Zero Report, which was given to delegates at Festival Net Zero on 22nd June, compiles the thought leadership and views of our corporate partners, in which we explore what actions their top experts think are needed to accelerate progress towards a more sustainable world.

It is available to download today for free here.