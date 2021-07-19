Postman Pat goes electric!

Royal Mail has today announced a new plan to ensure that all its company cars will be electric by 2030.

By 2025, only electric vehicles (EVs) will be available to order by its staff.

Postmen and women who need a car to do their job, will also be eligible for a new zero tailpipe emissions company car scheme by April 2022, the company said.

The firm will also pay business mileage reimbursement at an appropriate EV rate on all diesel, petrol and hybrid vehicles.

That measure aims to further boost EV uptake.

Royal Mail’s all-electric target will also ensure that more of the company’s staff have access to the benefits of EVs through its salary sacrifice scheme.

A few days ago, the company committed to a ten-fold increase in the number of EVs it uses across its fleet.

It also announced the launch of 29 low emissions gas-powered trucks, fuelled by Bio-Compressed Natural Gas (Bio-CNG).

Jenny Hall, Director of Corporate Affairs at Royal Mail, said: “We have already revealed our ambition to turn our fleet to alternative fuel vehicles in order to do the right thing by the communities we serve.

“It makes sense for us to focus on company cars too and we hope that this new scheme will benefit our colleagues while reducing overall company emissions further.”