US awards $15.6m to accurately predict weather and climate patterns

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $15.6 million (£11.3m) of funding for research to accurately predict weather and climate patterns as part of the government’s efforts to combat the climate emergency.

The projects will study the properties, formation and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them, helping scientists to better understand one of the most challenging aspects of earth system modelling.

Aerosols are tiny particles that take on water and absorb and scatter light, which alters how readily the atmosphere forms clouds – and clouds modify aerosols in turn by changing their chemistry.

These processes affect temperature, precipitation patterns and how much sunlight reaches and leaves the Earth’s surface, making them a critical aspect of producing accurate climate predictions.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “The Earth’s atmosphere holds the answers to how our planet is changing in the face of the climate crisis, as well as how we can predict and mitigate the effects.

“By putting some of America’s most talented researchers on the case, coupled with DOE’s unparalleled scientific capabilities, we’ll gain a better understanding of how this crisis is unfolding— paving the way for solutions that leave a safer, healthier world for our children and grandchildren.”