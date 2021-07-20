Wärtsilä to provide 100MW of energy storage systems for projects in West Midlands

Wärtsilä has agreed to supply Pivot Power with 100MW of energy storage systems for its next two projects in the West Midlands.

Batteries will be installed by Wärtsilä at sites in Coventry and on the outskirts of Birmingham.

As part of these projects, Pivot Power is developing a lithium-ion hybrid grid-scale energy storage system, alongside Invinity Energy Systems.

The projects in the West Midlands add to the ongoing energy storage projects Wärtsilä and Pivot Power are developing together in Oxford and Kent.

Andy Tang, Vice President, Energy Storage & Optimisation, Wärtsilä, said: “Flexibility is the key to achieving 100% renewables and decarbonising the economy. Our energy storage systems help leading innovators like Pivot Power turn these ambitions into reality.

“The enhanced flexibility this project will provide is precisely what we need to accelerate our cost-optimal pathway to 100% renewable energy.

“This second partnership project with Pivot Power shows Wärtsilä’s commitment to helping the UK decarbonise its electricity generation and means we can roll out more energy storage infrastructure to support the UK grid.”

Matt Allen, CEO of Pivot Power, added: “This is the next step in our nationwide rollout of Energy Superhubs which will create the low carbon infrastructure needed to support the electric vehicle and renewable energy revolution.

“As part of EDF Renewables, Pivot Power’s purpose is to accelerate a net zero future where clean energy powers our lives. We are working hand in hand with local authorities to help them meet their climate and clean air pledges, so people can live and work in cleaner, more sustainable cities.”