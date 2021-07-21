The power is in our hands!

A Matrix-style wearable device promises to turn our hands into small powerhouses.

Lu Yin, Lead Researcher of the team behind a wearable device that can generate electricity even when a person is asleep or sitting still, spoke to ELN about how this could be the sustainable future of charging electronics:

“In past decades, most of the wearable energy harvesting not only for biofuel cells, but also for a lot of motion-based energy harvesters like triple electric generators or Kaiser electric generators, all required the user to engage in very vigorous movements, either exercise that is enough to induce heavy amount of sweating, or at least some movement with high frequency or high intensity.”

Mr Yin elaborated on the initial idea behind the novel fingertip-worn technology: “We wanted to be able to harvest energy on demand all the time from your body without you needing to engage in constant movement which is really inconvenient.”