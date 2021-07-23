Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Trio form partnership for floating offshore wind in France

Called Océole, the joint venture will evaluate and work towards submitting bids in the upcoming floating offshore wind tenders held by the French Government

Priyanka Shrestha
Friday 23 July 2021
The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia - Equino

Equinor, RES and Green Giraffe have teamed up to form a partnership dedicated to developing floating offshore wind projects in France.

Called Océole, the joint venture will evaluate and work towards submitting bids in the upcoming floating offshore wind tenders held by the French Government.

The partnership supports the three companies’ ambition of delivering floating offshore wind projects to support France’s targets of up to 6.8GW of offshore wind by 2028, on its path towards become carbon neutral by 2050.

Jens Økland, Equinor’s Senior Vice President for business development in renewables said: “France has set an ambition of becoming among the top markets for floating offshore wind in the next decade.

“Together with RES and Green Giraffe, we are ready to contribute long term to the country’s ambitious offshore wind plans and develop what could potentially be the first commercial floating offshore wind farm in France. As Océole, we have the industrial competence, technical and financial skills to develop projects where we can create value and capture the benefits of scale for this exciting technology.”

