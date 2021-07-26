Solar power for your next Sun-day drive?

A company looking to produce a solar electric vehicle (EV) has partnered with a manufacturer to produce the car.

Lightyear has signed a letter of intent with Valmet Automotive to manufacture its ‘Lightyear One’ solar car.

It claims its car will allow drivers to travel up to 20,000km per year by harnessing the power of the sun.

The partnership will see production begin in the summer of 2022.

Lex Hoefsloot, CEO of Lightyear, commented: “Two years ago, we announced our prototype ‘Lightyear One’. We are really excited to have found a production partner with whom we will manufacture this exclusive model.

“Valmet Automotive is a great partner, has a well-established track record and over a decade of experience in EV production.

“We are proud that we will soon realise the actual production of ‘Lightyear One’ with Valmet Automotive.”