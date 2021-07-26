UK launches nationwide search for climate leaders

The UK Government has launched a new nationwide search for everyday climate leaders in the lead up to the COP26 summit taking place in Glasgow in November.

With less than 100 days to go for the climate change summit, the government is calling on people to join the ‘One Step Greener’ movement on social media by sharing how they are playing their part in saving the environment, championing climate leaders in their communities and inspiring others to follow their lead.

People will also be able to nominate those in their communities who they believe are making a big difference in the fight against climate change and have the chance to become ‘One Step Greener’ Ambassadors and showcase their stories at COP26.

The first of the 13 chosen Ambassadors include Dame Jackie Daniel (NHS), Hugo Chambers (Sainsbury’s), Toby McCartney (MacRebur), Jasmine Allen (SSE) and Alice Powell (Envision Virgin Racing).

In the run-up to #COP26 we will be working with 26 #OneStepGreener Ambassadors: the extraordinary, everyday people from across the UK going above & beyond for our climate 💚 Do you – or someone you know – have what it takes to be an Ambassador? 🔽 🔽 🔽#TogetherForOurPlanet — COP26 (@COP26) July 24, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The UK has made huge strides towards a greener future, with new records in renewable energy and new targets for slashing emissions. But there are also thousands of people across the country doing their bit too, from embarking on green careers and building sustainable businesses to reducing their use of plastic and taking part in conservation projects.

“We can all do our bit to help tackle climate change. That’s why we’re challenging everyone to go one step greener in the next 100 days and win the chance to become an ambassador ahead of COP26 in Glasgow this November.”

Nominations for the Ambassadors will close on 1st October 2021 and the final 26 of them will be announced on 7th October 2021.