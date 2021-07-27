Zero-emission road freight gets £20m boost

The government is providing £20 million of new funding to accelerate the UK’s transition to zero-emission road freight.

The funding is being provided by the Department for Transport and delivered by Innovate UK to increase the uptake of battery-electric trucks and other heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), following the government’s transport decarbonisation plan.

Six feasibility studies are ongoing, including a successful trial project for electric road systems in Scunthorpe and hydrogen fuel cell trucks being tested in Scotland.

Vehicle manufacturer Leyland Trucks is also set to deploy 20 battery-electric trucks for use by public sector organisations. The progress of this deployment will then be studied to see what changes need to be made to logistics and infrastructure.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps commented: “Through our bold and ambitious transport decarbonisation plan, we’re leading the way in the transition to zero emission vehicles by becoming the first country in the world to commit to ending the sale of all new fossil-fuelled road vehicles by 2040, subject to consultation.

“From Doncaster to Scotland, by working in partnership with industry, this funding will allow us to better understand the role of zero-emission HGVs while levelling up the industry and boosting regional economies.”