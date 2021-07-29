First of 20 hydrogen double decker buses delivered to Birmingham

The first of 20 hydrogen fuel cell double decker buses has been delivered to Birmingham, which are set to be in operation later this year.

It is part of Birmingham City Council’s Clean Air Hydrogen Bus Pilot, which aims to tackle the city’s poor air quality and support its net zero carbon target.

Each bus is expected to help the council save up to 79.3 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The buses, manufactured by Wrightbus, will be operated in Birmingham by National Express, with ITM providing the hydrogen fuel from the new refuelling hub at Tyseley Energy Park.

Councillor Waseem Zaffar, Birmingham City Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment said: “Fuel cell buses offer a practical solution for cities to decarbonise public transport and immediately improve air quality.

“The delivery of the first bus is great news for our city and the rest of the region. It means that we can now work with our partners at National Express to start testing the buses, training drivers and adding livery design before rolling the buses out for the public in Autumn this year.

“This is a significant step towards our net zero carbon target and will provide Birmingham with a leading role in informing debate on supportive policies for zero emission public transport at a local and national level.”