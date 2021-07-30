Harman Shergill is a CIPS qualified Commercial Business Partner at St. James’s Place, a FTSE 100 company with 135.5 billion of client funds under management providing a range of wealth management solutions. He is instrumental in managing the broker relationship and is responsible for bringing in new energy initiatives into the company. Harman drives value through a varied range of work streams such as events, investment management and environmental to name a few. He has worked in the energy industry for some years as an energy buyer for ‘Mitie Energy’, an account manager at ‘The Consultus Group’ and owned the broker relationship in his time at ‘Dunelm’.