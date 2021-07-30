Sarah Jolliffe

Sarah is the Energy Manager at BAM Nuttall – an operating division of Royal BAM group which is a large multi-national construction firm undertaking large civil engineering projects across the globe. Sarah started her career as a trade operative with a small house builder before moving into a site engineering role where she completed a HND in civil engineering. She then progressed into an environmental adviser role for the Crossrail project after which she took her current position as energy manager looking after all of BAM’s interests with regards to sustainability.

She has successfully completed Levels 1 and 2 of the energy institutes energy management courses and has picked up several awards and short-listings recently including Highly commended Energy Champion, Energy Manager Finalist and 2 further shortlistings for the women in engineering in 2019 and 2020. Besides her technical competencies, she is also a passionate diversity and inclusion ambassador helping to break down bias and championing equality throughout her day to day activities. This also extends to her participation as a STEM ambassador in which she engages with young people to stimulate interest in STEM industries.